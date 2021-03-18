Kindly Share This Story:

The story with the headline “Hoodlums beat up Enugu’s Chief priest, threaten to drown him,” as published in Vanguard Newspaper on 15th March, 2021 took place at Alor Uno community, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, not in Alor Agu of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of the state as erroneously stated earlier.

However, every other content of the story remain factual.

Vanguard regrets the embarrassment the said publication caused the people of Alor Agu in the latter local government area.

