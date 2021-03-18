Breaking News
Translate

Rejoinder

On 12:52 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The story with the headline “Hoodlums beat up Enugu’s Chief priest, threaten to drown him,” as published in Vanguard Newspaper on 15th March, 2021 took place at Alor Uno community, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, not in Alor Agu of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of the state as erroneously stated earlier.

However, every other content of the story remain factual.

Vanguard regrets the embarrassment the said publication caused the people of Alor Agu in the latter local government area.

Read the story Here

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!