Real Madrid defender caught breaking COVID-19 restrictions

Kindly Share This Story:

Real Madrid defender, Marcelo, faces a fine for breaking the travel restrictions currently in place to halt the spread of COVID-19.

This was decided after the Valencian regional government confirmed it had started investigating him on Monday.

The confirmation came shortly after the player posted a photo of himself and his family at the Malvarrosa beach in Valencia on social media.

The current travel restrictions mean it is prohibited for a resident in Madrid to leave the Comunidad de Madrid.

All entry in the Comunidad Valenciana from other parts of Spain is also forbidden.

For the Real Madrid player to take a family photo at a beach in Valencia, he must have done both.

Sources in the Valencian government have described Marcelo’s behaviour as showing a lack of solidarity and anti-social.

According to the current regulations, fines for breaking travel restrictions range from 60 to 600 euros.

The defender and his family also face another fine for their behaviour, given that none of them were wearing facemasks in the photo, and failure to wear a facemask outdoors is penalised with a fine of 100 euros.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: