Quality education is key to Africa’s development – Aham Rochas

Founder and Managing Director of Aham Rochas Group of Companies, Aham Rochas, has stated that providing quality education is imperative to the development of Africa. He disclosed this at a media parley recently at the Aham Rochas Group headquarters in Abuja.

According to Aham, there is no substitute for quality education. The dream for the African continent to reach greater heights, hinges on quality education.

“I have been opportune to visit several developed countries in the world and an indices they all possess is educational systems that are organised and adequate in terms of staffing and infrastructure.

“Quality education will espouse the myriad of opportunities that abound in Africa. Access to comprehensive and qualitative education will ensure a credible future for Africa.”

Aham who is also the President of Aham Rochas Foundation and a Board Member of the Rochas Foundation College of Africa (ROFOCA), noted that the lack of quality education in Africa, necessitated the free, comprehensive, and qualitative educational scheme established by the Rochas Foundation to make education free and accessible to less privileged children across the continent of Africa.

Aham, a first class graduate of the University of Manchester in Mechanical Engineering, Holds a masters in Mechanical engineering from imperial College London and a Masters in entrepreneurship from University of Cambridge, is a serial entrepreneur and an avid contributor to societal development with business ventures in real estate, capital investment, fashion, transportation, Technology and Hospitality.

