Protest: workers in Nasarawa will resist plan minimum wage removal — NLC Chairman

By David Odama – Lafia

Commercial, government and private businesses were on Wednesday disrupted in Nasarawa following a peaceful protest against the proposed bill by the House of Representatives to remove the minimum wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List.

Workers were temporary prevented from gaining entrance into the state House of the Assembly by the security operatives to present their grievances before the Nasarawa.

Presenting their protest letter to the Speaker in Lafia, NLC Chairman in the state Comrade Yusuf Iya said workers were still in shock over the proposed bill to remove the minimum wage from the exclusive legislative list.

The chairman who said workers would resist all attempts by ensuring that the bill does not see the light of the day canvasses support from the state houses of Assembly against the proposed bill.

He stressed the need for leaders to concentrate on policies that would have positive impacts on workers’ welfare rather than embarking on obnoxious bills that were detrimental to the workers’ welfare.

Addressing the protesting workers, Nasarawa Speaker, Ibrahim

Balarabe Abdullahi urged the state NLC to shelve its swords over an attempt to remove the National minimum wage from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list among other demands.

The speaker said that Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s APC control state would address their plights in the interest of peace and development adding that the House would continue to protect and defend the interest of Nigeria workers for development to thrive.

“You all are aware and a living witness that our Governor Engr. Abdullahi A Sule is workers friendly, together we will continue to promote the welfare of Nigerian workers in the state that is where we stand, our support for him to better the welfare of workers remains intact.

We will go through your letter and come up with a positive position that will promote the welfare of Nigerian workers.

We want to tell you that where you stand, that is where we stand. Shelve your swords and by the special Grace of God, I can assure you that your struggle will not end in vain.

Balarabe Abdullahi also appreciated the NLC for their support and understanding with the government of Nasarawa State, adding that the government would always stand by them.

The speaker further appreciated the workers for the confidence they have reposed on them while assuring that the House would continue to support good policies and programmes that would improve the lives of the workers and the entire citizenry.

Vanguard News Nigeria

