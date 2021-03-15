Presidency hosts Ohanaeze Ndigbo general assembly worldwide

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Wordwide’s leaders have been described as “the wise men from the East”.

This was contained in a statement posted on the official Facebook page of Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, following the visit of leadership of the Igbo socio-cultural group to his him in State House,on Monday.

“And again, the wise men came from the East. Chieftains of Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide were at State House, Abuja, on March 15, 2021 to laud President Muhammadu Buhari for the good work he’s doing in the South East.

“It was my pleasure to receive Barrister Basil Onuoha, Amb Obizoba Chiemelu, and Barrister Chimzobam Nnalue, who were unanimous that the South East never had it so good as under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, pointing to roads, bridges, and many other infrastructure works,” the Presidential Media Adviser said.

Earlier in their separate remarks, the Igbo leaders said: “We identify with this government, as it is very fair to Igbos,” they submitted.

