PPDOA flays Waziri Jetty Apapa shutdown

Pleads President Buhari to intervene

By Moses Nosike

The Petroleum Products Depot Owners Association in a recent press conference in Lagos has called upon the President, Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Transport, Honourable Rotimi Amaechi and the various Heads of Senate and House Committees on Ports & Jetties to intervene in reopening the Waziri Jetty Apaper shutdown by Port Manager of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) even with court injunction restraining it. It also claimed that this shutdown would affect supply of petroleum products to all the 19 states in the North and Middle belt.

The Executive Secretary, PPDOA, Barr.Trish Okereke said that NPA’s closure is so egregious and tackless, especially given that just when the Nigerian Railway Corporation has almost completed the rail tracks that run directly behind our depots to assist in the seamless delivery of petroleum products to the Northern regions, the closure threatens to truncate the plans to petroleum wet the North and the Middle belt!

It is against this backdrop that the above mentioned personalities, government agencies to intervene with the following crucial help.

“Mandate obedience of a Court Order given that the NPA closure of the jetty flouts an existing injunction, we ask the President to order NPA’s obedience of the law and to immediately re-open the Waziri Jetty so that our petroleum operations may continue”.

Okereke said, “The NPA, being a body constituted by the government, must obey the Law, so we respectfully call on the President to order NPA and Leader Marketing to cease all construction works on the jetty land in order to allow the court to determine the substantive case currently underway”.

“Under the equitable rules of “First Right of Refusal,”we plead for the President to approve a grant of 10 Year Lease of the Jetty land – at least to give us a try to see what we can do with repairs and upgrade of the Jetty and given that our goal is to install fire-fighting safety equipment, safeguard of lives and properties that have so callously been disregarded, would be guaranteed”.

Having allegedly been denied procedural due process in this matter; the PPDOA’s scribe said, “We further plead that the President in his estimable role as a father of the country, should caution the Port Manager, Apapa Port Complex, Lagos, that as a government officer, restraints must be applied by her and her office, to allow for fair hearing and due process in her dealings, and that the legitimate business operations of the users of the jetty should not be frustrated as she has threatens to do so by applying operational berthing delay measures to counter the fruits of any superior powers, that attempts to rescue us”.

However, PPDOA consists of six depot owners, including Alteo Energy, NIPCO Plc, A-Z Petroleum Nigeria Limited, One Terminal Nigeria Limited (previously known as Energy Destination), G-Eurafric Nigeria Limited, and “Hensmor Nigerian Limited.

