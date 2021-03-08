Pollution: Lagos, US make deal on improved environment

Kindly Share This Story:

LAWMA deploys app for recycling initiative

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The United States, US Mission in Nigeria has expressed its desire to partner with the Lagos State Government in improving the environmental conditions of the state and promote sustainable living among residents.

This was disclosed by the Consular General of the US Embassy in Lagos, Mrs Claire Pierangelo, while receiving officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, at the U.S Consulate in Lagos.

Pierangelo reiterated further, the readiness of her mission’s to establish a significant system that will improve, monitor and manage quality air across the state.

On her part, the General Manager, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, described the parley as part of the agency’s focus to drive environmental innovations through inter-sectoral collaborations with relevant stakeholders.

“In a bid to sustainably achieve our commitment to the environment, LASEPA constantly seeks for knowledge and skill sharing opportunities to drive discourse, policy and innovations geared and exceeding our targets on mitigative and adaptive climate resilience solutions, in particular, air quality management”, Fasawe disclosed.

She stressed that the meeting provided a platform for the agency to share ideas and data on comparative analysis pact in principle, agreements on the need for recipient appropriate advocacy and behavioural remodelling modalities.

While expressing confidence that the partnership will open new opportunities for tackling environmental challenges,

she stressed that engaging and empowering younger citizens on environmental matters and published research partnerships are also priorities to the course.

“With both parties having the desire to build a lasting, mutually beneficial and impactful partnership to drive environmental sustainability, we must begin to take conscious effort towards mitigating the adverse effect of air pollution,” Fasawe stated.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has deployed the PAKAM app for seamless coordination of the recycling program aimed at stemming the tide of plastic pollution in the state.

Managing Director, LAWMA, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni said tackling the menace of plastic pollution, which had over the years posed serious dangers to residents and the environment, is one of the key visions of the agency, “this necessitated the introduction of the Lagos Recycle Initiative.'”

According to Odumboni, “Recycling is key in the Authority’s drive to make Lagos cleaner and livable. Moving plastic materials from the Lagos waste stream would reduce the volume of waste that eventually gets to dumpsites”.

Odumboni said the initiative would deploy an attractive reward system, to encourage waste segregation and timely pick-up of recyclables across the state, emphasizing that residents would be rewarded for gathering their plastic items and handing them over to LAWMA accredited recyclers.

He said the Authority had already established accredited centres across the state for the collection and collation of recyclable materials, which includes PET, pure water sachets, cans, bottles, among others, adding that residents and other stakeholders can simply bring in those recyclables to the centres and be rewarded.

As at the time of filing this report, the following were the categories and weight of recyclables collated over the weekend, across the authority’s recycling centres: PET: 6,304 kilograms, kg, sachets: 56kg, cans: 5kg, bottle: 164kg, others: 55kg

The LAWMA boss commended all stakeholders for keying into the initiative, which apart from making the environment cleaner and safer for living, would provide jobs for the teeming youth population in the state.

