Police nab killer of Rivers monarch

By Davies Iheamnachor

One of the suspects linked to the murder of the Paramount Ruler of Zakpo community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State has been arrested by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID.

The suspect, Kosi Tigidan, is reported to have secured his release following the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, report then, but was fingered in the murder of Chief Nwigbariato following a confessional statement by the convicts before the court ordered for his rearrest.

A Senior Police Officer attached to the State CID, who confirmed the development to our correspondent, said the arrest was on the order of the court just as he disclosed their readiness to re-arraign the suspect in court.

It was gathered that Tigidan was arrested alongside two others, Dele Parako and Ledaa Deeyah, already sentenced to death by hanging by a Rivers State High Court Judge in 2019 for conspiring and killing the Zakpo King, late Chief Friday Nwigbariato III, on March 26, 2005, before he was released.

