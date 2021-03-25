Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Katsina State said it arrested three persons who specialised in defrauding people by threatening them through mobile phone calls, posing as jinns.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Katsina.

Isah said that the suspects were Usman Adamu, 40; Abbas Ibrahim, 38; and Abdurrauf Iliyasu, 39; all claimed to be from Kano state.

According to him, nemesis caught up with the suspects when they called one Jamila Suleiman of Yargamji village, Batagarawa local government area of the state, on phone and claimed to be jinns.

He said that the suspects directed their victim to go to a particular place at the outskirt of the village and drop the sum of N150,000 or else, her parents or children risk being killed by the jinns.

“Out of fear, the victim took the money and dropped it at that location as directed by the fraudsters.

“Furthermore, she transferred another N97,000 to the hoodlums’ account on their instruction. The hoodlums collected the total of N247,000, from her,” Isah said.

He said that the victim later reported the case to the police and in the course of investigation; the police were able to trail the suspects and arrested them.

“They confessed to the command of the offence and other similar crimes,” he said.

Isah advised the public to beware of the people who might call through mobile phone and instruct them to make transaction, so as to avoid being a victim of circumstance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

