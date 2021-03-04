Plot to recall me can’t work — Okorocha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday said that the plan to recall him would fail completely.

Okorocha through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, spoke in Owerri as he reacted to the endorsement by Imo West senatorial district stakeholders to begin Okorocha’s recall process from the senate.

Okorocha said he wanted to know their reasons for the recall plan, claiming that those behind it wanted to make money from it.

According to Okorocha, “A group known as Orlu Political Consultative Assembly, OPOCA, has told its audience that it was going to recall the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha from the Senate.

“We would have ignored the “adult delinquents” but for those who might not know the history or story of the elements behind OPOCA. We have decided to react accordingly.

“Those behind OPOCA are political undertakers who glory in absurdities, simply to enlarge their coast or make their leaking pockets fat. And not just for any meaningful venture, but for leisure and pleasure. For those who do not know the group, the characters in OPOCA were the same people who carried the mock coffin of Chief Arthur Nzeribe when he was in the senate and they did that to please Chief Achike Udenwa who was governor then.

“They were also the same group that confined Chief Achike Udenwa to their hall of shame. They did that to please Chief Ikedi Ohakim who was governor then. In 2015, the same group wrote a petition to the Inspector General of Police against Chief Hope Uzodinma alleging assault. They did that to please Rochas Okorocha who was governor then and they had done that, thinking that Okorocha would make them commissioners. But Okorocha was not interested in the group using him to fight anybody. He rather appointed two of them Special Advisers.

“Chief Samfo Nwankwo, may his soul rest in peace, had died but Chief Anunobi out of anger decided to join forces with those who had gathered against Okorocha. And that was how he declared to run for the position of the National Publicity Secretary of the APC at the last convention of the party against Barr. Emma Ibediro who had the backing of Okorocha.

“Today, he is commissioner in Uzodinma’s government and unlike Owelle Okorocha, Governor Uzodinma has found the remaining members of the group willing tools to continue to prosecute his war of attrition against Okorocha.

“We have heard that they have been given N1Billion for the recall gimmick. Our only advice is that the governor should use the money to help in paying workers, teachers, pensioners and so on, who have not been paid for several months and there is no sign at the end of the tunnel.

“We are also worried that with the deteriorated security situation in the state, some people with the backing of the state government would be engaging in activities that would further submerge the security situation in the state,” Okorocha said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

