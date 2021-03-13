Pinnick, not CAF 5th Vice President — NFF

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Football Federation has described as untrue, a report in sections of the media that the President of NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick was selected as 5th Vice President of the Confederation of African Football at Friday’s 43rd Ordinary and Elective Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said the report was a sheer falsehood as such was never even discussed either on the floor of the Congress or at any meeting of the CAF leadership.

“The President of NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick was elected as Member of the FIFA Council at the Congress, and that is what we are celebrating. Nobody approached him or put it up for discussion at any forum that he would be 5th Vice President.

“Mr Pinnick served as the 1st Vice President of CAF for a year, between 2018 and 2019, before the former leadership of CAF opted not to renew his tenure. There is no way he will now agree to be a 5th Vice President.

He is content being a Member of the esteemed FIFA Council – the highest decision-making body in world football – and a high –ranking member of CAF Executive Committee.”

In Friday’s election, Pinnick defeated incumbent Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi by 43 votes to 8 to become only the third Nigerian to take a seat in world football’s highest decision-making organ, after late Etubom Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr Amos Adamu.

National Principals Cup:

Ijaye Housing Estate Senior Secondary School emerges Lagos state champions

Ijaye Housing Estate Senior Secondary Schools, Agege emerged Lagos State winners of the National Principals Cup competition after defeating Government College, Eric Moore 4-1 on penalties.

The match which ended 2-2 at the regulation time produced a lot of fireworks to the delight of the scanty spectators at the Agege Stadium yesterday morning.

Ijaye boys scored twice in the first twenty minutes but the Eric Moore lads fought back to reduce the tally before the interval. The first half ended 2-1 in favour of Ijaye.

On resumption, Eric Moore lads redoubled their efforts to level scores at 2-2. They held on to that till the end of the match. The resultant penalty shootout saw Eric Moore School throw away three of their kicks while Ijaye deservedly converted all their kicks.

In Ekiti, Genesis Secondary school Ado Ekiti defeated Egbeoba High school, Ikole Ekiti by a lone goal to emerge as Ekiti State champion.

Carl academy College defeated Marist Comprehensive School 4-1 at the Umuahia township stadium to win the Abia state ticket, while in Yobe state, Govt. Day secondary school Damaturu defeated Government Secondary School Goniri 5-4 on penalties to emerge state champion.

Ramat Cup gets new date

The Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has fixed a new date for the commencement of this year’s Ramat Cup competition billed to hold in the ancient city of Kano.

YSFON’s National Organising Secretary, Abdulrazaq Usman said on Saturday that the competition earlier billed to hold from February 6 – 13 this year will now take place from March 19-23 as the federation has agreed on the new date.

Usman said all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory are expected to converge in Kano to battle for who lifts the trophy as well as the relay race of the event.

According to him, the president of the body, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who is also the Deputy Governor of Kano state has put in place all necessary logistics for a successful competition.

The competition which was postponed earlier because of the increase in the COVID 19 pandemic cases was given the green light following consultations with relevant stakeholders through the protocols associated with the outbreak will be strictly adhered to by the participating teams.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: