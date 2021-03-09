Pinnick lands in Morocco, thanks Sports minister for solid backing

Kindly Share This Story:

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Melvin Pinnick has arrived in Morocco ahead of the CAF and FIFA Council election billed for this week in Rabat after rounding off what he called ‘a very successful campaign’.

Pinnick who spoke to newstap.com.ng after arriving in the Moroccan capital was full of praise for Sports minister Sunday Dare who he noted has matched words with action when it comes to Nigeria supporting his bid.

In Pinnick’s words: “As we speak I m in Rabat. I flew in from Mauritius. It has been a very hectic and energy-sapping campaign that has seen me visit over 30 countries in this COVID 19 era. I have taken more Covid test than any other Nigerian and give God all the glory for seeing me through thus far.

The Honorable Sports minister Sunday Dare has been wonderful. He has made a lot of diplomatic input into my bid. He has made several calls to African football stakeholders and those calls have cleared the way for what hopefully would be a landslide victory. From north of Africa to Cosafa down to WAFU and East Africa the support is massive.

By the special grace of God we will come out victorious and it would be a victory not just for me but for our dear country.”

The CAF and FIFA Council election comes up this Friday in Morocco and the federal government has stood solidly behind Amaju Pinnick’s bid to be elected into the FIFA Council with Sports minister Sunday Dare declaring that it is a Nigerian project.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: