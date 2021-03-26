PDP must win 2023 presidential election to rescue Nigerians from suffering — Oyinlola

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola on Friday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must unite to rescue Nigerians from suffering created by the All Progressives Congress misrule.

Oyinlola, who spoke with newsmen after receiving former Oyo State Deputy Governor Taofeek Arapaja and party supporters at his house in Osogbo, said with unity of purpose, the PDP can defeat APC at the poll in 2023.

“What can lead to success in the next general election to ensure that there is unity within the party, if that is achieved, I can say it loud and clear that we can defeat the ruling party.

“The APC government has failed Nigerians in every aspect of governance, except if someone wants to be insincere, then one will say the party has delivered the electoral promises it made to Nigerians.

“I was part of the party at the time it was coming on board, they have not fulfilled a single promise, from security to economy, corruption, just mention it. So if we have our party united, the people will follow us.

“We have been making progress towards achieving unity within the party, you should recall that I am the Chairman of the reconciliation committee for South West and having gone round the six states, we have been able to identify the problems.

“It’s a matter of just sitting down and resolving the issues identified.

We must be united if we want to win the election, there are no two ways about it”, said the former PDP scribe.

He expressed satisfaction with the breakthrough in the Ekiti state chapter of the party as both former Governor Ayo Fayose and Senator Abiodun Olujinmi reconciling their differences.

“Before when I met them, they were both adamant, not wanting to sit down and talk together, but I was surprised two weeks ago when the two of them were sat together and reach a compromise.

I called the two of them that I am indeed very grateful that they should see to a glorious end and they both accepted”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

