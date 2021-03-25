Passover is biblical, Easter is Babylonian Exodus 12:1-30

Kindly Share This Story:

In Exodus 12, we are privy to the specific instructions given by YeHoVaH (God) to Moses for Israel’s preparation to leave Egypt and serve Him. YeHoVaH establishes a calendar for the Children of Israel that includes months with timelines for future Holy Days, Events, Memorials, Ceremonies, and Celebrations for the newly formed Nation. That first month would be known as the month of Abib.

Technically speaking, it would be Biblically inaccurate to call the calendar given to Israel, the Hebrew calendar or Jewish Calendar. It would be Biblically accurate to call the calendar Israel’s Calendar because it was designated by YeHoVaH for the new Nation of Israel before they left Egypt. All of Israel at the time were Hebrew, but not all Hebrews were Israelites, nor were all Hebrews in Egypt.

PASSOVER NOT EASTER

The beginning of the New Year would always be connected to deliverance from Egypt, with the first day of the New Moon, the Passover, and the seven days of unleavened bread. Every New Year, when the congregation of Israel commemorated the celebration of Passover, they would be reminded of their deliverance from captivity and the freedom brought about by the Mighty One of Israel.

DISCERNING THE TIMES

YeHoVaH set the calendar of Israel so that generation after generation would be connected to the Passover deliverance, even for generations thousands of years removed from the first Passover event. This Memorial was put in place by YeHoVaH to remind His people of His mighty deliverance, of who they belonged to, and that by keeping His Commandments they would remain free and not be in bondage to anyone!

In Chapter 12 of Exodus, the new Nation of Israel is in the moment of memorializing a historical event and the inauguration of Israel’s Calendar.

What is Passover?

The Passover (Pesach) is the first of all the annual Feasts, and historically and religiously, it is the most important of all.

Pesach is a Sacrifice! (The Lamb of YeHoVaH)

Pesach is NOT a Day.

Some use “Passover” as a generic term to refer to Passover (14th day of the first Biblical month) and the Feast of Unleavened Bread (15th – 21st days of the first Biblical month) which immediately follows Passover.

What does Passover Commemorate?

Pesach commemorates the deliverance of the Hebrew people from Egypt by the Mighty Hand of YeHoVaH

Is Easter Passover?

No

Pesach became known as Passover and then renamed Easter by the Easter (n) Church. The translators translated Pesach to Easter in Acts 12:4 and incorporated a pagan religious holiday that is celebrated and worshipped around the world.

The Church has stopped celebrating the Passover and has changed the name of Passover to Easter which is a pagan holiday mentioned only once in the Bible in Acts 12:4. By substituting (not translating) the word Easter for Passover, the translators redirected the thought from a Holy Day Commanded by YeHoVaH to a church holy day commanded by the Catholic church.

The day that Passover is celebrated varies from year to year and could be any day of the week. Easter is always on a Sunday. By cementing the day to a particular Sunday coinciding with the vernal equinox, it removed all association from Passover and gave the Christian Church something that had never been observed in history or the Bible, not by Yeshua, the Apostles or the Saints of the 1st century.

When is Passover Celebrated?

It is celebrated in the first Biblical month on the 14th day of Abib. The first month is also called by the Babylonian name Nisan, or on the Gregorian calendar, it is during March or April.

What are the Commanded Instructions for Passover?

Keep the Passover on the 14th Day of First Biblical Month of Aviv or Abib (evening of 14th day going into the 15th day which is the first day of the Feast of Unleavened Bread.)

Evening Meal: Lamb or Goat, Unleavened bread, Bitter herbs (Examples: Parsley, Horseradish, etc.)

Do not sacrifice within your gates. Only the Priests were to perform the sacrifices.

Not required to assemble. However, we assemble for the meal with our Online Community.

How do I prepare my heart for Passover?

You will determine in your heart that you are going to celebrate the Passover.

You will look forward to the coming of Passover by looking for news about the sighting of the New Moon and the Aviv Barley in Israel.

You will take the necessary time off from work.

You will begin saving your money so that you will be prepared financially when Passover comes around.

You will be ready to celebrate when the Passover is celebrated.

How do I prepare my house for Passover?

Remove All Leaven from your home

Today however, so many of the products we consume on a daily basis contains leaven/yeast or some sort of leavening agent, therefore we must be diligent to be on the lookout to avoid eating leaven accidentally.

We are NOT to eat anything leavened. Remember breaded foods have leaven.

How do I prepare my offering for Passover?

Every Feast required an Offering

Determine the amount of your Firstfruit Offering you will present during the Feast of Unleavened Bread.

