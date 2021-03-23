Parliamentary staff shut Ogun Assembly over non implementation of financial autonomy

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

Plenary and other legislative activities were grounded on Tuesday at the Ogun State House of Assembly as State chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) joined other 35 states of the federation on an indefinite strike.

It was gathered that the strike was as a result of the refusal of government to implement financial autonomy for legislature as enshrined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).

Speaking with newsmen, Mr James Obanla, the State Chairman of PASAN, noted that the Assembly staff had to join the strike as ordered by the national body of PASAN, saying that all activities would be grounded indefinitely.

Obanla explained that several notices had been issued to the government on the need to implement the financial autonomy signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari without any action.

The PASAN Chairman , who noted that the strike would affect correspondences from the executive arm of government, however, expressed confidence in the quick resolution of the issue.

Speaking on the benefits of the financial autonomy when fully implemented, he opined that the autonomy would enhance the business of government and also provide room for separation of power.

“The strike is indefinite, the business among the three arms of government will be affected. Today’s plenary has already been affected and the stakeholders meeting schedule for tomorrow will likely be affected too, ” he said.

Our correspondent observed that lawmakers were conspicuously absent for the day’s plenary while other staff were also not seen outside the Assembly complex.

Addressing the striking staff, the Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, noted that the governors were not opposed to financial autonomy for legislature, pointing out that modalities for the implementation remained the major issue.

“We are getting towards the implementation of the financial autonomy, the conference of speakers have met with the governors and they are all in support of the autonomy.

He then assured that the issue would be resolved in the next two weeks.

