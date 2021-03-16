Kindly Share This Story:

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)panel on Monday ordered the Inspector-General of Police to arrest of four officers mentioned in alleged extra-judicial killing.

The NHRC panel is investigating alleged violations of rights by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)and other units of the police.

Mr Garba Tentegi, SAN, who presided over proceedings in the absence of the chairman, rtd Justice Suleiman Galadima, ordered for the arrest of Sgt Sunday, Lucky Kehinde, Lucky Okuku and Sunday Musa.

The officers were mentioned in alleged extra-judicial killing of Ovoke Onomrehino on June 29, 2019 in Ethiope East Local Government area of Delta.

This order followed the refusal of the police to bring the four officers to appear before it.

The petitioner, Godwin, claimed that his brother was allegedly killed extra judicially by the DPO and the chairman of Igun Vigilante in Ethiope East Local Government of Delta, Mr Odiri Emeni, head of the group.

Joined as respondents in the petition are the Commissioner of Police, Delta Command and the Inspector-General of Police.

The petitioner also joined the former DPO, Hassah Isah and IPO Kambari Tambari.

“This order is directed to the Inspector-General of Police to ensure compliance, ” he ordered.

He adjourned hearing until April 15.

Earlier, the petitioner, Godwin, told the panel that his son was killed by the police.

“My son’s corpse has not been released to me for proper burial since 2019.

Testifying earlier, Isah said the deceased was arrested on June 29, 2019 by the Igun Vigilante in connection with an armed robbery incident on the Eku-Igun highway.

He alleged that Onomrehino jumped from a moving vehicle while leading policemen to where his gang kept their operational weapons used in robbery operations.

“I ordered that he be taken to Abraka General Hospital. I gave the policemen about N5, 000 for treatment,” he said.

The former DPO denied having a hand in the victim’s death, stating that the remains of the deceased was at a private mortuary at Obiaruku in Delta.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: