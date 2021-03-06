Breaking News
Translate

PANDEF condemns attacks on Police formations

On 9:26 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

‘Get-off your high horse’, PANDEF tells Northern Elders

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on the attackers of police personnel and facilities in the country to stop their criminal activities.

PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary Ken Robinson gave the advice in a statement he issued on Friday in Warri, Delta.

Robinson urged the alleged perpetrators to seek lawful and acceptable ways to vent whatever grievances they might have against the police.

READ ALSOHijab Controversy: Return our schools, Baptist, ECWA tell Kwara govt

He noted that there could be some bad eggs in the police force and called on the authorities to redouble their efforts to sanitise the organisation.

“PANDEF strongly condemned the reported attacks on police stations in parts of the country.

‘“The said attacks on police stations and personnel for whatever reasons are barbaric and should not be condoned in a civilised society.

“We, therefore, urged the police authorities to weed out unpatriotic officers and restore the dwindling primacy of the force within the internal security architecture of the country,” he added.

Robinson advised the security personnel to be professional in their conduct. 

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!