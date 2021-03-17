Pan-Yoruba Congress is work in progress, Gani Adams

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Wednesday, restated his beliefs in the unity and progress of the Yoruba nation, maintaining that with the success of the Pan Yoruba congress, there is no doubt that the unity of the Yoruba nation’s is a collective project and it is surely, a work in progress.

Speaking at the Pan Yoruba Congress held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo state, Iba Adams said the gathering is geared towards focusing the race’s energy and strengths in securing the Southwest against criminal race, and also strategise in bolstering southwest’s agric and economic prospects.

The Yoruba generalissimo also added that Congress offered a bigger platform for all groups to meet minds and discuss the way forward for the Yoruba nation.

His words: “Today’s event is a huge success, given the presence of personalities and contents of discussion which is purely about our security, agric and the economy of the southwest. And I am sure we will continue to synergise and harness the potentials of all other groups in Yorubaland in ensuring effective security of the entire southwest.

“The bottom line is that our communique is encompassing, detailing all grey areas bedevilling our race and the immediate solution to security, agric, economic and other pertinent areas.”

There’s need for unity in Yorubaland ― Makinde

Meanwhile, Governor, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in his speech reaffirmed his support to the leaders of the Yoruba race, stressing the need for unity as a panacea for a better society. Makinde expressed delight at the gathering, saying the meeting was timely, coming at a time when the region is faced with security challenges.

ALSO READ: Court orders man to wash public toilets for 30 days for being rude to court

The governor, however, promised to engage Amotekun and other security architectures in ensuring that Oyo state is safe for residents.

Congress is an eye-opener for the Yoruba race ― Lawal

Chairman of the congress, Mr Sola Lawal expressed hope that the pan-Yoruba congress is an eye-opener for the race, arguing that the committee of this event did a yeoman’s job in seeking a solution to the Yoruba socio-economic quagmire.

Meanwhile, the guest lecturer Prof David Olusoji Adejumo said Yoruba’s resolve to seek peace and tranquillity in the southwest cannot be overrun by mere banditry, saying the Yoruba have the capacity to boost its economy through enhanced agricultural templates and effective security.

He said the southwest is the engine room of national progress, adding that the position of Yoruba cannot be overlooked in the development of the nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: