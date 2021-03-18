PAN Nigeria donates equipment to Kaduna school

Kindly Share This Story:

PAN Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s foremost auto manufacturing and assembly company, has donated new equipment to Government Secondary School, Kakuri, Kaduna State.

The company made the donation as part of its corporate social responsibility, and in support of the Kaduna state government’s efforts to provide high quality education and continuous improvement of schools’ infrastructure.

According to a statement signed by the Group Head, Corporate Services, PAN Nigeria Limited, Mr. Abdulkadir Yinusa, the items, comprising 50 sets of chairs and table, were presented at the school premises on Tuesday, 15th March, 2021, by Ms. Taiwo Oluleye, FCIS, PAN Nigeria’s Managing Director and other Management staff of the company who were present at the event.

The donated items were received at Government Secondary School, by Malam Kabibu idris, the Director, Public Schools, Kaduna State, who represented the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education of the State, Mrs. Phoebe Yayi and the Director, Kaduna State Quality Assurance, Sabon-Tasha Zone, Mrs. Abigail Adze.

While receiving the items on behalf of the school, Mrs. Abigail said, “We want to deeply appreciate PAN Nigeria Limited for this kind gesture and their role in supporting quality education in Kaduna State. Education requires a huge investment that requires the partnership of both government and the private sector. As a customer of PAN Nigeria, I’ll like you all to patronize the company because they provide quality auto services in the State.”

Meanwhile, in her remarks, the Managing Director of PAN Nigeria, said that, “Kaduna has been a wonderful home for PAN Nigeria Limited from the inception of the company in 1972 till date, and we shall strive to remain a responsible corporate citizen towards the government and good people of the state. These donated items are just a token of our support to the school and indeed the educational sector in the state. We will do more to improve the standard and quality of education in Kaduna State.” Ms. Oluleye encouraged the students to be focused on their studies as there is always a reward for hard work and diligence.

PAN Nigeria is a multi-brand manufacturing company, assembling a diversified range of vehicles, ranging from family sedans, SUVs, to utility Pick-ups and Light Commercial Vehicles, including the Higer buses.

