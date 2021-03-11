Oyo receives COVID-19 vaccines

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

OYO State Government has confirmed delivery of 127, 740 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA), Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the vaccines were received in Ibadan by the Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Muideen Olatunji, who confirmed the development said that 127,740 doses of the vaccines were received by the state government as part of the first phase of vaccine distribution.

Dr. Olatunji maintained that the state government has commenced the training of health workers who would apply the vaccines, adding that the medical workers will also be trained at the local government levels.

We have already commenced the training of health workers who will administer the vaccines. Next week, we will equally conduct the training at the local government levels.

“We will push the vaccines to the 33 local governments where they will be kept under appropriate conditions.”

