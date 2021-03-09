Oyo APC knocks Makinde over alleged defection plans denial

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Oyo State, yesterday, took a swipe at Governor Seyi Makinde over his alleged denial of clandestine plans to cross carpet from the Peoples Democratic Party for known political reasons describing the development as shameful, immoral, and regrettable.

The social media platforms were awash, on Monday, by speculations about Gov. Makinde perfecting plans to join the APC has reached out to some powerful stakeholders within and outside the southwest but the report was denied by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, who claimed in a statement that Oyo APC was the one wooing the governor in views of his personality and achievements in office.

In a swift reaction through a statement issued on Tuesday and made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the State Caretaker Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, Olawale Sadare said that: “Gov. Makinde played the ostrich by denying apparent moves to join the APC through the back door.”

“While we appreciate the fact that there are free entry and free exit in party politics, we are disappointed that a governor can turn a desperado in his bid to be an overlord in the entire political space in a state like Oyo. With what Gov. Makinde has just done, genuine democrats and other stakeholders in the nation’s democratic environment have a good cause to renew their fear for the future of democracy and the rule of law.”

“Available facts indicate that he (Makinde) had established contacts with a former governor from the Niger Delta region who now lives in Abuja. The same former governor also co-opted some influential gladiators within the APC at the national level to penetrate the southwest ostensibly to whittle down the dominance of others who they consider a threat for their own inordinate ambition ahead of 2023. It is on this premise that Gov. Makinde’s overtures were considered and given some backing in principle.”

“Even if we were to agree that Gov. Makinde, just like every other person, has the right to join any party of their choice at any point in time, we must set the record straight that Oyo APC cannot consider him an asset or good addition for obvious reasons.”

“With virtually all the gladiators involved in the unfortunate coalition arrangement which gave victory to the PDP in the 2019 gubernatorial election now in the APC after deserting him for tenable and justifiable reasons which revolve around insincerity, selfishness and undemocratic traits.”

“Meanwhile, Oyo APC has kept intact the machinery with which we won two Senatorial seats out of the available three as well as nine out of the available fourteen House of Representatives seats in the 2019 election.

“If anything, the population of those elected on the platform of our party has increased while more people are coming into the fold in their large numbers. Is it then that we would begin to woo somebody who has been deserted by 90 per cent of his key political benefactors in less than two years in office?

“And with the fate that has befallen members and supporters of the PDP in the state who had hoped for a fair dealing in the build-up to the illegal local government election slated for May this year, the Makinde political anthill risks further depletion.

“Therefore, the truth remains that Oyo APC would not need a character like Gov. Makinde who still has a long way to go if he desires to emerge a strong, credible, and popular political player during and after his four-year tenure,” APC concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

