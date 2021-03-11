Oversight function spurs us to do more — LG Chairmen

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Chairmen of Local Government Areas in Lagos have described the oversight function of the Lagos State House of Assembly as a legislative tool that would spur them to do more.

Speaking with journalists during the oversight tour of all LGAs and LCDAs in Lagos by the House Committee on Local Government and Community Affairs, the Chairmen disclosed that since the inception of the oversight function, activities in all the LGAs and LCDAs have been positively affected.

In Badagry, the Chairman, Mr Onilude Adeniran reiterated that “the oversight function carried out by the lawmakers to inspect the projects and welfare of staff of the local government, has enabled them to buckle up.

According to him, “We are aware people measure the performance of even the state government through our deliveries that is why we can’t afford to let them down because it would affect people’s perception about the government in Lagos state”, he said.

Also speaking during the inspection of projects at Olorunda LCDA, the local council boss, Mr Samson Olatunde maintained that the local government is a true representation of the state government at the grassroot.

“We are charged with the responsibility of bringing government closer to the people, so we can’t afford to disappoint our people, we will continue to do more as the funds are made available”, he promised.

On education and learning modalities at Our Lady of Fatima Primary School, Ganyingbo, in Badagry West LCDA, the chairman, Mr Gbenu Joseph explained that the completed classrooms have been earmarked for commissioning for conducive learning.

“Since last year, 2020, the LCDA has waiting for the governor or any of his officials to commission it before the pupils would be enabled to utilise it start it”, he said.

However, the chairman of the committee on Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr Olawale Olayiwola directed that the pupils should immediately move to the classrooms while condemning the reason adduced by the chairman

“So far so good, we are impressed with the performance of all the chairmen in Badagry LGA and the two LCDAs except for where we met pupils learning under the mango tree but I have given a directive to the contrary We are going to be doing this periodically because it enables us to see the areas where the LGAs need to improve and we will commend them where we see an outstanding performance where necessary”, Olawale said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

