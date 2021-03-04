Outgoing Edo council chairman lauds Obaseki’s reforms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE outgoing chairman of Oredo local government area, Jenkins Osunde has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state for what he described as the “uncommon political philosophy” of the governor in revolutionizing the third tier administration in the State.

In a press briefing in Benin City to round-off his tenure, Osunde said that Governor Obaseki gave them an unambiguous charge during their inauguration on March 5, 2018, to ensure that they changed the “despicable narratives of poor and corrupt performances by the Councils” adding that “Oredo Local Government internalised the clarion call of the Governor and consequently changed the trajectory of affairs in the third tier administration.”

He said “we have established a wholesome ethos and new civics of public service for the local government. During my tenure, workers and retirees were no longer traumatised waiting to be paid their wages and pension, our Council dedicated premium attention to education by building blocks of primary school classrooms and regularly donating teachers and pupils furniture.

The welfare of teachers and the future of the pupils in our care were of utmost priority to the Council.”

The Oredo Chairman further stated that the Council sought to create a “synchronized paradigm” of the governor’s performance at the local government level by accelerating efforts in infrastructure development especially in the construction and rehabilitation of roads and amenities to rural areas. “During my tenure, we constructed 60(sixty) socio-economic boosting sand-filled and graded roads just as we significantly expanded access to clean water and electricity in a bid to engender integrated rural and urban development.”

Osunde who is also the state Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) concluded his address at the conference by saying that the 2018-2021 class of local government Chairmen were “fortunate to have served under a governor with a people-oriented and progressive trajectory of public service.”

