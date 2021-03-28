Our women deserve more recognition — Yahaya Bello

Kindly Share This Story:

The Governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, on Saturday in Abuja said women deserve to give recognition in various fields of endeavour.

Bello said this at the end of a novelty match at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium to mark the celebration of Women’s International Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event to mark the Day was “I choose to challenge Gender Inequality in Football”

Bello said women were being confronted by all sorts of challenges in the world.

“Today, I saw our queens participating actively in the game of football to mark the day.

“We are not saying equality, but equity.

“The situation where our teams are winning medals and trophies and making us proud in Nigeria, in Africa and across the world and the commercial gains are not given to them is not acceptable.

“They (women) should not be neglected, and I strongly advocate for equity as far as their remuneration and welfare package are concerned.

“And this should not be only in football but in every sport across the country,” he said.

The governor said Kogi as a state has been giving women their rightful place.

“Our female desired to be given recognition. In Kogi, we decided to include women in the last exercise of elections across all the local government areas (LGAs).

Also read:

“Our women emerged as vice-chairman across all the 21 LGAs of Kogi.

“We also ensure that three to four women are elected as councillors in each of the state’s LGAs.

“Today, as we have women as council leaders in the 21 LGAs, we also ensure that youths are equally carried along,” he said.

Bello added that the state government has recognised women and given them the space to be part of the government.

“Youths and women are given opportunities to serve in our government.

“The lady standing behind me is my Aide-de-Camp (ADC) and this is the first government to give a lady this opportunity.

“Our Secretary to the State Government (SSG) is a woman and the Head of the service also is a woman,” he said.

Reports have it that WACO Academy Queens Football Club from Abuja defeated the Yes Diamond Queens FC of Kuje 3-0 in the novelty match.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: