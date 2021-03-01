Osinbajo tasks NIPSS on failed policies, projects

Kindly Share This Story:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) to unlock the mystery of failed or poorly implemented policies and projects in Nigeria.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in statement on Monday in Abuja, said that the vice president stated this when he virtually inaugurated the Senior Executive Course 43 of NIPSS.

The theme of the Course 43 programme is “Getting Things Done: Strategies for the Implementation of Policies and Programmes in Nigeria.’’

“So, your task is already well cut out for you. Perhaps Course 43 will be able to unlock the mystery of failed or poorly implemented policies and projects, but more importantly, promote a practical, nitty-gritty guide to implementing projects and policies.

“This is a body of knowledge that is desperately needed today. This year’s theme goes to the heart of what is generally considered the bane of development in Nigeria; poor implementation.

“The proverbial gap between intention and results; between policy and stated outcomes; delivering on campaign promises or even just doing what the well-articulated policy papers say.

“For many serious-minded policymakers, the frustration is the same, yes we know all about think-tanks, what we need now are do-tanks.”

Osinbajo commended the commitment and contributions of NIPSS to critical national issues through policy briefs, policy advice and other strategic interventions.

He assured staff, participants and management of the Federal Government’s continued support to the institution especially in the upgrade of facilities.

“While Government will continue to do its best to support the National Institute, I should stress that budgetary provisions alone will always be limited given competing needs and responsibilities of government.

“It is therefore imperative for NIPSS to be even more pro-active and creative in seeking alternative sources of funding,’’ he said.

Osinbajo commiserated with the management and staff of NIPSS on the demise of its Director-General, Prof. Habu Galadima.

He recalled the late Galadima’s work and dedication particularly to the growth of the institute, describing him as a passionate advocate for the transformation of the Institute.

Participants of Senior Executive Course 43 were drawn from the private sector, the public service, including paramilitary organisations and the armed forces.

Present at the event were Plateau State Governor, Mr Simon Lalong, representatives of the Service Chiefs, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

