Osinbajo says optimistic Nigeria will surmount problems

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that the country will surmount the challenges confronting it.

Osinbajo gave the assurance at an inter-denominational Church service, held in Owerri on Sunday, as part of activities marking Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s one year in office.

The Vice President said that the Federal Government had put in place measures to tackle Nigeria’s challenges head on, adding that Nigerians were greater than any problem.

“Let me say to Imo people and Nigerians that the Nation is passing through challenges, but in the midst of these challenges, we have done a lot, and we are mightier than our problems.

He, however, urged Uzodinma to continue meeting the yearnings and aspirations of Imo people through good governance.

“You are here as governor of Imo by the special grace of God. God says he honours those who honour him. You can honour God by serving your people honestly.

“Your administration has invested heavily in solid infrastructure, which include construction of up to 46 roads.

“I have been told that this year budget of Imo state is tagged; `Budget of Wealth Creation’, and that is apt, with what we are seeing, you have planned to take Imo to greater heights,” he said.

Delivering a sermon, Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, His Grace, Anthony Obinna, however, said that the solution to Nigeria’s problems could only be divine.

Obinna advised politicians to look up to God for guidance rather than focus on avenging perceived wrongs.

“Let us prefer light over darkness. The preference for vengeance is making us lose direction in this country “, he said.

Also, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, described Uzodimma as a reliable and trustworthy leader, adding that the governor had the capacity to develop the state.

“I served with Uzodimma at the Senate, and he is very reliable, and someone you can trust. He is one you cannot find wanting in any given assignment.

“When Uzodimma became governor, I knew Imo would be taken to the next level because of his capacity to deliver,” Lawan said.

In an address, Uzodinma thanked everyone for their support and pledged continued service delivery without fear or favour.

“The days of lawlessness are over and we have restored democracy. We have been able to clean up the fraud in the civil service and more positive strides are in the pipeline.

“I call on Imo people to keep faith with this administration and watch us fulfil our mantra of rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the event was attended by many dignitaries including Deputy Senate President, Omo Agege and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris.

Others included governors of Lagos, Babatunde Sanwolu; Kogi, Yahaya Bello; Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi; Ebonyi, Dave Umahi and Yobe, Mai Mala Buni.

Former Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim, former Abia governor Sen. Theodore Orji and former Borno governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, serving and former lawmakers, as well as wife of former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patience, were also present.

