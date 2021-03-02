Opobo indigenes celebrate 150 yrs of kingdom

Kindly Share This Story:

Activities marking 150 years of the existence of modern Opobo kingdom will continue this weekend with a virtual fundraising ceremony.

The event, being put together by the Kaleidoscope Business Project LLC, has the full blessing of King Jaja of Opobo, Dr. Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V Treaty King, Amanayabo and Natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom.

A statement by the organisers said the event is scheduled to hold next Saturday.

It added that forum is a post-anniversary event to commemorate 150 years of the existence of Opobo Kingdom.

Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who is the Special Guest of Honour, would be joined by Amb. Benaoyagha B.M Okoyen, Consul-General New York, Hon. Rep. Billy Mitchell, Amb. Gurjit Singh, Prof. S.J.S Cookey, Hon. Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, Prof. Emeritus Augustine Esogbue, Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Amb. Anil Trigunayat, and Delegate Darl Barnes for the Zoom event.

Others expcted on the bill are Prof. Joseph Igietseme, Alabo Reuben Mietamuno Saturday Jaja, Dr. Anthony Egobueze and Dr. Victor Ozieh.

