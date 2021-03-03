Only two policemen were killed in Cross River – PPRO

Kindly Share This Story:

…say they have launched a manhunt for the culprits

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has disclosed that only two police officers were killed on Wednesday in Obubra and not six as been circulated in some sections of the media.

The Ugly incident Vanguard gathered occurred along Obubra axis of the Calabar-Ikom highway early hours of Wednesday .

There were reports (not by Vanguard) that about six Policemen and a soldier were believed to have been killed by gunmen who attacked numbers of checkpoints along the Obubra axis of the Calabar-Ikom highway.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incident in a press release made available to Vanguard Wednesday stated that only two policemen were killed while one was injured and receiving treatment at the moment.

She further disclosed that there have been a rejig of modus operandi of security apparatus in the area and that there is a manhunt of the assailants who later abandoned their vehicle and ran into the bush when engaged in a gun duel.

She said :”The Cross River State Command regret and condemn the unfortunate attack on Policemen by gunmen at two check points in Obubra Local government Area early hours of today Wednesday 3″ March, 2021.

“The Command hereby refutes the trending news marking the rounds in some quarters that six Policemen were killed in the said attack.

“This press statement is hereby issued to clear the air that two Policemen lost their lives, one injured and responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Akande has called for calm while frantic effort was ongoing to get to the root of this incident.

“The Command enjoin residents and well meaning Cross Riverians to view security as a collective venture by sharing genuine information with Police, we are resolute to making Cross River State peaceful for all confront this security monster in the State, headlong please,” the statement read .

Impeccable security sources who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that the incident occurred “at about 11pm on Tuesday along Ofotura

“The gunmen were believed to have started from Nko axis of the highway attacking checkpoints into the Obubra axis.

“They drove in a commercial vehicle suspected to have been snatched for the operation and abandoned at the checkpoint where the Army cross gun firepower forced them to abandon it flee into the nearby bush.”

This is the second attack in a row within two weeks on police check point as four policemen were killed last week Thursday at a checkpoint along MCC- Idundung road in Calabar municipality LGA.

