Ondo to construct more roads – Akeredolu

The Ondo State Government says it will construct more roads to reduce the number of accidents caused by bad ones in the state.

Gov.Rotimi Akeredolu said this on Thursday in Akure when the Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS11,Osogbo, Assistant Corps Marshal Emmanuel Abe, paid him a courtesy visit

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that offices under the command watch extend from Osun to Ondo and Oyo States.

Akeredolu, represented by his deputy, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, said his government had constructed more roads than any government had done, in his first four years.

He said that his second term was not for resting as believed in some quarters, but for him to continue to work hard for the people of the state

The governor promised to continue collaboration with the FRSC for enabling environment to carry out their duties.

“We have constructed old and new roads to avert accidents. With the records on ground, no government has been able to achieve the kilometres of roads this government achieved in the first term.

“More roads will still be constructed with road furniture being put in place as requested,” he said

Abe, on his part, said that 49 people had died from road accidents from January till date, while no fewer than 200 were injured.

He also said the state did not have enough driver’s licence issuing offices, as it had only have four.

Abe urged the government to create more licensing offices to ease access to licences and boost the state’s internally generated revenue. (NAN)

