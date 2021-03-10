Ondo health workers withdraw services from hospitals

Kindly Share This Story:

… shut down health facilities.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Members of the Ondo state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) have withdrawn there service thereby paralysing medical activities in state-owned health facilities across the state

NUAHP comprises Medical Laboratory Scientists, Optometrists, Physiotherapists, Pharmacists, Health Information Managers/Officers, Dieticians, Radiographers among others.

They hinged the move to withdraws their services on the alleged inhumane working conditions its members have been subjected to by the state government.

Recall that medical doctors within the employment of the state government weeks ago commenced an indefinite strike overpayment of percentage salaries.

Also, nurses recently called off its three days warning strike over percentage salaries by the state government.

According to NUAHP “the government had been intimated on the hardship being faced by our members due to irregular salaries and payment of 50% as part payment of November 2020 salary.

Chairman of the Union, Adedire Adeyinka explained that health workers were faced on daily basis with exposures to Lassa Fever, COVID-19.

Adeyinka added that without prompt payment of salaries, it has become extremely difficult for their members to fortify their immune system against the ravaging pandemic and other epidemic diseases.

While saying that members of the union would no longer accept percentage salaries being paid by the Ondo state government, Adeyinka said “It has got to the extent that health workers could no longer transport themselves to their different places if postings where their services are rendered.”

He explained that unlike other government workers who were told to work from home over a period of time, members of his union were always on their duty post 24hrs on daily basis with call duties inclusive.

However, the Chairman commended the government for the giant strides in the health sector, particularly, its efforts at reducing mother and child mortality, free health care services and floating of the recent molecular laboratory in the state.

He noted the unwillingness of the government to consider the plight of health workers who are the architects of these successes in the health sector.

Adeyinka lamented the non-challant attitude of the government which neither called nor invited the union to any meeting despite the first 15-day ultimatum and another 3-day notice of withdrawal of services as regrettable.

