Ondo gets new NYSC coordinator

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Management at the Directorate Headquarters has appointed a seasoned and cerebral Public Relations practitioner as the Coordinator in Ondo State.

Vanguard gathered the new State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani who was born in the sixties is from Enugu State and started her educational pursuit at Community Primary School, Idedu Amokwe between 1970 and 1975.

Mrs Ani proceeded to Queen of the Rosary Secondary School, Nsukka in 1976 and obtained her West Africa School Certificate in 1981 and thereafter enrolled at Institute of Management Technology, IMT Enugu where she obtained Ordinary National Diploma in Mass Communication.

The quest for more knowledge saw the dark skinned Coordinator at the then Anambra State University of Sciences and Technology (now ESUT) for a degree programme in same course.

She also obtained an MSc in International Relations from the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka 2009.

After her first degree, the soft spoken administrator obeyed the clarion call and was mobilised and subsequently deployed to Lagos State during 1992/93 service year for the mandatory one year service to the fatherland. Her place of primary assignment was the Corporate Headquarters of the Nigerian Breweries Plc, Iganmu, Lagos where she distinguished herself as ‘baby image maker’ but who today has become a successful guru in the Public Relations field.

Her foray into the Public Service started in 1993 when she was employed by the National Youth Service Corps as Public Relations Officer II and worked at the Directorate Headquarters until 1995 after which she was transferred to NYSC FCT Secretariat where she learnt the rudiments of the Public Relations practice on the field until 2004.

Her ‘second missionary journey’ to the Directorate Headquarters occured in 2004 where she stayed till 2017 and sharpen her image making skills.

After acquiring broad knowledge under different seasoned administrators, the management asked her to proceed to NYSC Secretariat in Enugu as Head, Press and Public Relations in 2018 to showcase to the world the stuff she is made of.

A devoted and practicing Catholic who is widely travelled and has visited country such as Israel, Rome, Italy, Canada, United Kingdom and United States of America is a lover of good music and enjoys travelling and reading among many hobbies.

The new Coordinator for Ondo State is married to a retired Director of NYSC, Ozo Anthony Chinwuba Ani who is generally regarded and accepted as architect of modern NYSC because of the innovations he brought to the Scheme when he was in active service. The union is blessed with four beautiful biological and many foster children.

The twentieth Chief Executive Officer of the Scheme in Ondo State and the seventh female to be so appointed. Her philosophy of life is ‘live and let live and everyone is important and deserves respect’.

The new Coordinator holds the traditional title of Lolo having been married to an unassuming Community Leader and grassroot mobiliser who holds the prestigious title of Ozo in Igbo land.

