Ondo appoints 1,000 newly recruited teachers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Ondo State Government has appointed 1,000 newly-recruited teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The recruitment of teachers in the state by the present administration is coming after over 13 years since the late Adebayo Adefarati’s administration recruited teachers for the state.

Distribution of the appointment letters to the new teachers is coming after the conduct of an online examination to ensure that the best brains are selected among the applicants.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Olabode Richard Olatunde the distribution of the appointment letters commenced last week Friday.

Olatunde said the successful applicants were selected based on their performance at the online examination conducted.

Recall that governor Rotimi Akeredolu had assured that his administration would employ teachers to fill vacant positions in all the schools across the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: