Once a cheater, always a cheater?

Dear Bunmi,

My partner is in his 40s and was married before. He is a widower and has confessed that all the time he was married he’d had girlfriends, which his wife condoned.

When I told him I don’t like unfaithful men, he assured me he was now older and had more important things to think about.

We currently live together, and any time I can’t account for where he is, I instantly assume he’s shagging someone somewhere – once a flirt, always a flirt.

Am I right?

Munirat, by e-mail.

Dear Munirat,

It is a fact of life that a man who has had affairs is much more likely to have another one; so you do have reason to be anxious. Since he’s now being honest with you and assuring you of his loyalty, you have no choice but to believe him.

Except you have other reasons to suspect he is still a ladies’ man, I would get on with making the best of the relationship, if I were you.

In this type of situation, you have to follow your instinct and not rush into making rash assumptions.

 

