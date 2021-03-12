Olubadan remains reference point in history — Tegbe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Olubadan, the royal title of the king of Ibadanland, has been described as a reference point in the kingship institution in Yorubaland, owing to its unusual succession principle, which is quite different compared with other traditional Yoruba institutions, which alternates between two lines.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State and former governorship candidate of the party in the 2019 governorship election in the state, Chief Olasunkanmi Tegbe, made the declaration on Friday while felicitating the monarch, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who clocked five years on the throne last week.

Tegbe, who is a Partner and Head of the Technology Advisory Services of KPMG Professional Services in Nigeria, noted that the Olubadan has the sweeping powers to depose or peg a chief, irrespective of the person’s position on the chieftaincy line.

“By implication, high chiefs on the lower cadre could be promoted above a high chief whose position was pegged. Even when forgiven, in the event that he was penitent, the promotion would not be reversed while the offending high chief served his punishment.”

“It usually takes decades to groom an Olubadan for the stool through stages of chieftaincy promotion, thus meaning that just about any male born title-holder of the metropolitan centre is a potential king,” he said.

Tegbe said, Ibadan under Oba Adetunji, has witnessed huge success, unprecedented growth and development, adding that the monarch has been the royal pillar and custodian of values, history and traditions of the people.

He said His Imperial Majesty’s visionary and purposeful leadership has consistently promoted peaceful and harmonious co-existence and respect for religions and diverse cultures.

Tegbe further said, Oba Adetunji has successfully carried on with the legacies of his forefathers, dating back to the 16th century, with an intentional focus to uphold the beautiful traditions of hospitality, respect for authorities and community development that has always defined the throne.

He extolled the royal father for his maturity and wise counsels to leaders and indigenes alike, nudging the younger generation on the path of good education and entrepreneurship.

On Tegbe’s governorship aspiration, the 55-year old APC chieftain, who is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, while fielding question on his quest to serve in the state, said his interest in governance has never diminished, adding that, his interest is very keen in ensuring that the people got good governance by actively participating in politics.

It would be recalled that Tegbe was one of the top three aspirants willing to succeed the then incumbent Governor Abiola Ajimobi in the 2019 governorship election in the state, but was dropped at the last minute of the APC primary election held at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

