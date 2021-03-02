Okowa reiterates commitment towards infrastructural development

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on Tuesday said his administration would continue to embark on infrastructure development that would benefit people of the state.

Okowa made the remarks at the inauguration of the Ighogbadu Secondary School, in Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said that the school building consists of 13 classrooms, with other learning facilities, would help the students in their studies.

“No amount invested in infrastructure development is too much for our people.

“We are going to remain focus through the next two years of my administration. We will not allow politics to distract us.

“Our goal is to continue to do the best for our people, and also to lay a solid foundation for the next administration to build upon,” Okowa said.

The governor said that more classrooms would be built in the community.

“The Commissioner for Education should liaise with the community to find a space to construct extra classrooms.

“We are prepared to increase the numbers of classrooms to enable our children to have a befitting place to learn.

“It is our duty to continue to provide the enabling environment for our people to study,” the governor said.

While thanking the community for the peaceful coexistence, Okowa said that his administration would continue to partner the community to deliver more of his campaign promises.

Also, Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, who inaugurated the classrooms, thanked Okowa for his infrastructure drive in the state.

“There is a saying that if you do not want to build schools, be prepared to build prisons.

“Delta, rather than building prisons, has chosen to build schools,” Diri said at the ceremony.

In his remarks, Mr Patrick Ukah, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education, said that the idea of building the school was conceived at a Town Hall meeting with the community in 2018.

Also, Dr Michael Tidi, immediate past Chairman of Warri South Local Government, assured the state government that the project would be maintained.

The Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Emmanuel Okumagba, appealed for engagement of more professional teachers in the school.

