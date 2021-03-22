Okowa felicitates with Uche Secondus at 66

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on Monday, congratulated the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on his 66th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said Secondus as an astute politician , had elevated the profile of PDP and added value to its integrity.

He commended the national chairman for his contribution to the growth and development of the party and democracy in Nigeria.

Okowa recalled that Secondus played a significant role in stabilizing the PDP since it lost power at the centre in 2015.

According to him, Secondus deserves all the accolades as he has led the biggest opposition party in Africa well since he assumed leadership in December, 2017.

He added that Secondus’ selfless service to the PDP and country as an opposition leader as well as his many accomplishments in personal and public life “readily come to mind as he celebrates his 66th birth anniversary”.

“Your Excellency, our National Chairman, you have played significant roles in the growth and development of the nation as leader of the biggest opposition party in Africa and we can’t thank you enough for your great achievements,” the governor said.

He added that “on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate His Excellency, the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, as he celebrates his 66th birth anniversary.

“Over the years, you have given yourself to the course of peace and development of our party and our country. For this, we owe you an enduring debt of gratitude.

“It is with pleasure that I and members of our great party in Delta, join your family, friends and well-wishers in thanking Almighty God for His continued mercy, protection and provision for you in the past 66 years.

“As you celebrate this day, it is my prayer and that of our members that God will continue to bless you with good health, wisdom and many more years in the service of His people and nation,” Okowa stated.

