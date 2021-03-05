Okowa felicitates with Obasanjo at 84

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Friday felicitated with former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as he clocks 84 years.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said the octogenerian former leader remained the conscience of the nation.

He said that the former president had continued to give patriotic and unrelenting service to the country and humanity.

He also stated that Obasanjo had contributed hugely to the peace and unity of Nigeria, adding that the former president had maintained a consistent voice on the issues of Nigeria and Africa.

Commending him for his efforts at re-building Nigeria, the governor said that Nigeria recorded the best economic reforms during the administration of Obasanjo.

According to him, it was during his tenure that reforms that repositioned banking, communication and health sectors, and even Pension matters, were introduced and paved way for the revolution of the Nigerian economy.

“On the occasion of your 84th birth anniversary on Friday, I heartily rejoice with you and your family on behalf of the Government and people of Delta.

“As a country, Nigeria benefited immensely from your leadership at various times as several key infrastructure and economic reforms were the hallmarks of your leadership.

“Even at 84, you have continued to give yourself to the service of our nation through your fatherly advice.

“I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health, guidance, protection and enduring provisions.

“I wish you, our dear father, a well-deserved 84th birth anniversary celebration,” Okowa said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: