Okowa felicitates with Austine Ayemidejor at 60

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has congratulated the Special Project Director, Asaba International Airport, Mr Austine Ayemidejor, as he clocks 60 years.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor said that Ayemidejor was a political tactician and administrator, who had contributed immensely to the public service in the state.

He particularly commended Ayemidejor for his role in the management and the recent successful concessioning of the Asaba International Airport.

The governor noted that Ayemidejor had had outstanding service to the state, working as Supervisory Councilor, Secretary to Sapele Local Government Council and civil commissioner from 2014 to 2015.

He expressed hope that the best was yet to come for Ayemidejor as he joined the league of elders in mentoring the young generation of youths in politics and business.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate an illustrious son of Sapele and Delta, Mr Austine Ayemidejor, a man of diligence and outstanding patriotism, as he celebrates 60 years on earth.

“As Special Project Director of the Asaba International Airport, you have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Airport and to its recent successful concessioning.

“As a commissioner in the state, you were exceptionally committed to the course of providing leadership to achieve set goals for our dear state,” Okowa said.

He joined family, friends and associates in celebrating Ayemidejor, the political tactician and quintessential gentleman, and prayed that Almighty God would strengthen him and grant him good health in his continued service to the state and mankind.

