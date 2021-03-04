Okonjo-Iweala, Aisha Yesufu, Amina Mohammed, others lead Pack of 100 top women leaders in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The DG of WTO and former Minister of Finance in Nigeria, Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s leading social crusader, Aisha Yesufu, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, and the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili are among outstanding women profiled in a biographical compendium on top women leaders in Nigeria to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day.

The Nigeria Women Annual: 100 Leading Women is annual qualitative profiling of phenomenal women in Nigeria who have contributed to the development of Nigeria and the world.

It is a gender-specific biographical compendium that responds to existing gender gaps in Nigeria biographical documentation and leadership.

These profiles will be published in a book and as a pull-out in livesnews.net as the most qualitative, most authoritative, up-to-date biographical profile on Nigeria’s 100 most inspirational and influential women for 2020.

This biographical compendium, jointly put together by Profiles & Biographies in collaboration with Gender Perspective, captures stories of women that are meant to inspire women to accomplish more in life.

“Coming from a year that was extremely challenging including a global pandemic which led to the world losing legends, heroes, family and friends, it is imperative that we found new ways to share stories of those who have made outstanding accomplishments in a year of extraordinary tumult and disruption”, the Project Director, Kammonke Abam, said

“Telling the stories of outstanding achievers is part of our new ways of promoting our rich values, thinking about the future, and connecting with each other”, Abam said

Profiles & Biographies and Gender Perspective have carefully selected these outstanding and Nigerian women who have “broken the glass ceiling”, defied the odds, scaled over their limitations, and reached heights that are extraordinary, and through all these, have contributed to shaping our dear country, Nigeria, and immensely contributed to its development.

