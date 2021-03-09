OGSOBA’s new president pledge to restore school’s glory

Kindly Share This Story:

The newly appointed president of Okotie-Eboh Grammar School Old Students Association, OGSOBA, Sapele Branch, Chief Richard Randy Okotie has pledged to help restore the glory of the school.

Okotie made the pledge during his swearing-in at RICHARDS CONTINENTAL HOTELS, in Sapele, Delta State, where he revealed that his administration’s goals will mainly centre on reformation and restoration of the school’s glory

He said, there was need for all old students of the school to unite, adding that the newly elected exco will reach out to every aggrieved member of the group.

“We want to assure you that, this group of exco will not stop at anything to bring the glory of the school back, it’s the dawn of a new day, in the history of OGSOBA, Sapele branch and we want to thank you for electing us and we won’t let you down.”

He called on every member to be supportive and join hands to make the association great.

Meanwhile, the newly elected Public Relations Officer, PRO, of OGSOBA, Sapele branch, Mr Mebradu EseOghene who was visibly elated, said, “Part of the new exco plan is to work out a new constitution that will take the association to a new level” advising other old students to sheathe their sword for the interest of the association.

Other elected members of the group include Prof. Nyerhovwo TONUKARI, Vice President, Mr. Peter Oghenevwogaga EYAREFE, Secretary General, Mr. Okefe IGBUYA, Financial Secretary, Dr. OROVWIGHO Andrew Oghenerukevwe, Treasurer, and MC Donald Atake ABOYOWA, CNA, Provost Marshal.

Kindly Share This Story: