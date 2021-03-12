OccupyLekki: Court strikes out charges against 40 arrested protesters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

The Mobile Court sitting in Bolade, Oshodi, Lagos State, has struck out the charges against the 40 arrested protesters during the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protests on February 13, 2021.

The prosecutor informed the Court that the Attorney General of Lagos State has directed the withdrawal of the charges against the 40 protesters and the charges were accordingly struck out by the Court.

Barrister Adesina Ogunlana leading Ayo Ademiluyi (Secretary of Eti-Osa Bar Forum in personal capacity), Victoria Awobusuyi, and Tayo Odusanya, appearing as Defence Counsel for the 40 arrested protesters warmly appreciated the Court for striking out the charges.

Barrister Ademiluyi said the Eti-Osa Bar Forum is set to work with allied forces to continue opposition against the repossession of the Lekki Toll Gates by the Lekki Concession Company by all means within the bounds of the law.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: