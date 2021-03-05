Obaseki, FCMB’s COO, retires

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr. Peter Obaseki, Chief Operating Officer of FCMB Group Plc, has retired. He was also an Executive Director of the Group.

The Board of Directors of FCMB Group announced Obaseki’s retirement, with effect from March 1.

The Chairman of the Group’s Board of Directors, Mr. Oladipupo Jadesimi, thanked Obaseki for his service and support to the Board over the years.

READ ALSO:

Obaseki’s retirement was approved at a meeting of the Board of the Group on February 26, which has been communicated the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE.

FCMB Group Plc comprises commercial and retail banking (First City Monument Bank Limited, Credit Direct Limited, FCMB (UK) Limited and FCMB Microfinance Bank Limited.

The other two business arms are investment banking (FCMB Capital Markets Limited and CSL Stockbrokers Limited); as well as asset and wealth management (FCMB Pensions Limited, FCMB Asset Management Limited and FCMB Trustees Limited).

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: