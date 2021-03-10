Obasa warns female journalists against impostors

Kindly Share This Story:



By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has warned female journalists to desist from associating with fake people who parade themselves as journalists to tarnish people’s image.

He gave the warning during the courtesy visit by the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, in Lagos state while receiving the honour as the Patron as part of this year’s International Women’s Day celebration.

According to him, “I had been a victim of blackmail by some fake media practitioners, I believe that sanitizing the journalism profession would save the genuine media organisations and the true journalists from issues of trust from the public”, he said.

While decorating the Speaker, the Chairperson, Adeola Ekine, noted the association with over 500 members had followed the activities of the House over time, particularly as they relate with the focus on the protection of the female gender in Lagos.

According to her, the association is happy that the House had constantly spoken and legislated against domestic and gender-based violence as well as considered a bill to curb the incidences of rape.

While pledging the support of the association for the Speaker and his activities, Adeola noted that NAWOJ under her leadership in the state had plans to touch the lives of residents and attract young people to take interest in the journalism profession.

Commending the Association for honouring him, Obasa described journalism as a respected profession across Nigeria and the world.

He, however, said there was a need for the professionals to self-regulate themselves as well as create a system to sanction fake journalists and carriers of fake news among them.

In a related development, Speaker Obasa on Tuesday admonished the Lagos state Muslim Pilgrims Board to idealise ways of better service to pilgrims who travel to Saudi Arabia through it.

Obasa said this when members of the board led by its executive secretary, Isola Rahman, visited him to solicit for support and cooperation with members of the House ahead of pilgrimages to the holy land.

Obasa, who urged the board to establish a relationship with the House Committee on Home Affairs, added that better services to pilgrims would attract many more residents who want to travel through the board.

Rahman earlier commended the Speaker for sponsoring much less privileged Muslims on pilgrimage adding, however, that general patronage of the board had dwindled over time possibly as a result of biting economic challenges.

He solicited the support of lawmakers ahead of future pilgrimages.

