OAU announces dates for post UTME test

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state has disclosed that it online post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination test would now hold between Monday, March 15 to Friday 19, 2021.

A statement issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju on Tuesday disclosed that guidelines, dates and details for each candidate would be available on the University admissions portal from Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

While advising students to update their contact details on the institution’s admissions portal, Olanrewaju stressed that registration for the test would close on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

It reads, “All candidates that registered for the 2020 Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Post UTME Screening Exercise are hereby notified that the exercise will now hold ONLINE from Monday 15th March, 2021 to Friday 19th March, 2021.

“Screening details, in respect of guidelines, date and schedule, for each candidate will be available on the University admissions portal (https://admissions.oauife.edu.ng) from Tuesday 9th March, 2021. Candidates are advised to update their contact details on the University admissions portal by providing valid and active email addresses and phone numbers, as the details will also be sent to the email addresses provided.

“Candidates should note that registration for this exercise closes midnight Thursday 4th March, 2021”.

