NSSF Seminar: Participants applaud federation

Kindly Share This Story:

Sports Coordinators from across the 36 states on Wednesday converged at the National Stadium Lagos, for a training seminar tagged “Repositioning School Sports Through Strategic Management.

Some of the 29 participants who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) applauded the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) for taking the initiative to train sports coordinators.

David Danboyi a state coordinator from Plateau told NAN that, the training would help sports master to communicate effectively with the pupils and manage their potential.

“Being here to learn is a privilege, I have learned how to motivate my students without prejudice, I believe with periodic training like this the repositioning of school sports is going to be a reality.

READ ALSO:

“In 2006, I was the Games Master, male football club, Shell Cup Competition, Ahmed Musa the Captain of Super Eagles was a member of the team was discovered. A lot can be achieved with NSSF for the good of sports in general,’’ he said.

Sharing a similar view was Emmanuel Affos, representing Taraba told NAN that, the knowledge imparted at the seminar was the tip of the iceberg.

“The President has being deliberate about capacity building since she took over and we are grateful for her effort, I have learnt so much, the need to encourage these children.

“Not just being their master but also being their friend that they can relate with, they go through a lot as youths, so one need to be able to connect with them, training doesn’t start on the field,’’ he said.

Olukemi Adebagbo representing Osun told NAN that, learning is a continuous thing and as such one should dedicate time to self-development.

“Whatever I learn here now, stays with me forever as long as I put it into practice, our President has shown us that we matter, she understands the fact that a student is just as good as his or her master.

“As long as the teachers are trained then the knowledge of the students is further enriched, I want to appreciate our president for the initiative,’’ she said.

Also speaking, the president of NSSF, Olabisi Joseph applauded participants for their dedication and selfless act of service towards ensuring that the repositioning of NSSF is actualise.

“I want to applaud my state coordinators for sharing this vision with me, I have their support which is key, and it has made it easy; traveling all the way to Lagos is not easy, giving the state of things in the country.

“This won’t be a one-off. We did it last year quarterly virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year we intend to continue while taking all COVID-19 safety precautions,’’ she said.

The two-day seminar which started March 16 at the National Stadium Surulere Lagos; courses on strategic planning in contemporary Sports industry was taken by Prof. E. O. Morakinyo of the University of Ibadan.

Prof. L. O. Dominic of the University of Ilorin taught state coordinators courses on Communication as a tool for Effective Management of School Sports Programmes in Nigeria Sports.

Other courses taken are Promoting teaching in schools and Maximising sports development Opportunities through grassroots sports were taken by DR A Morounfolu of Lagos State University and Prof. Olufemi Adegbesan of the University of Ibadan respectively. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: