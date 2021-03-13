NSE’s indices drop further by 0.13%

Kindly Share This Story:

Key indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on Friday with a loss of 0.13 per cent, as turnover volume increased by 73.59 per cent.

Specifically, the All-Share Index, which opened at 38,697.17 inched lower by 48.69 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 38,648.48.

The market capitalisation also inched lower by N25 billion to close at N20.221 trillion from N20.246 trillion achieved on Thursday.

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust topped the losers’ chart in percentage terms, dropping 9.96 per cent to close at N62.40 per share.

Unity Bank trailed with a loss of 9.59 per cent to close at 66k, while Africa Insurance shed 9.09 per cent to close at 20k per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance dipped by 7.69 per cent to close at 24k, while Wema Bank declined by 6.15 per cent to close at 61k per share.

On the other hand, Flour Mills led the gainers’ table in percentage terms, growing by 10 per cent to close at N29.70 per share.

Regal Insurance followed with a gain of 10 per cent to close at 33k, while NEM Insurance added 9.73 per cent to close at N2.03 per share.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills rose by 9.71 per cent to close at N5.65, while Livestock Feeds increased by 9.29 per cent to close at N2 per share.

An analysis of the activity chart shows that Transnational Corporation of Nigeria was the investors’ delight, exchanging 56.93 million shares valued at N45.95 million.

International Breweries followed with an account of 40.88 million shares worth N210.69 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank traded 30.97 million shares valued at N953.64 million.

FBN Holdings exchanged 14.88 million shares worth N105.30 million while Universal Insurance sold 12.83 million shares valued at N2.57 million.

In all, investors traded 293.97 million shares worth N3.77 billion exchanged in 3,760 deals.

This is against a total of 169.35 million shares valued at N2.12 billion traded in 3,568 deals on Thursday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

