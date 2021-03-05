NSCDC seizes adulterated diesel, arrests 3 suspects in A- Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Akwa Ibom State command says it has seized 3000 litres of illegally refined oil suspected to be diesel concealed in a truck laden with sand and arrested three suspects.

The state commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Samuel Fadeyi who disclosed this at a media briefing in his office on Friday in Uyo, said the truck was intercepted on Tuesday, March, 2, 2021 at the border between Akwa Ibom and Rivers State.

Fadeyi expressed worries that criminals are now devising more innovative ideas to beat security operatives and stressed the need for our personnel to be extra vigilant at the border posts.

He said investigation was still ongoing to determine whether the seized product was diesel and to know if there are also arms and ammunition concealed inside the sand.

His words, “This is an exhibition of people trying to smuggle illegally defined diesel. You can see they tried to conceal it in sand. It was an open truck and ordinarily when you see it, you will think they are conveying sand, but due to the vigilance of our men at the border post, they were able to intercept the truck.

“For now we can only ascertain that it’s diesel. We don’t Know what is inside, it is still undergoing investigation. But I have to sound a note of warning to people, that they cannot continue to sabotage our economy.

“Illegal refined oil are products of oil theft and this must not be allowed to continue. Even the degradation that it does to the economy is unbearable and it’s a problem for the country, that is why we have to bring this to public notice because as a security agency we need information concerning some of these people.

“They are not ghosts; they do these things in front of people. It’s unfortunate that you see a truck loaded with sand only for you to find out that there is something else inside. You never can tell that there might be arm and ammunition in there.

“They are three suspects arrested and we are going to prosecute them. I have also directed my men in the field particularly those at the border posts to be very alert as this has been the tricks of criminals so that Akwa Ibom and Nigeria must remain safe”

The State commandant called on members of the public to always volunteer information to security agencies concerning suspicious activities or movement within their domain.

Vanguard News Nigeria

