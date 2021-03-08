NPFL: Matchday 14 round-up

Kindly Share This Story:

Adamawa United continued its resurgence with a convincing 2-0 defeat of Dakkada on Matchday 14 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) which also saw Rivers United return to winning ways after two defeats and a draw.

But it’s Kwara United that retained its place at the top of the NPFL after a late equalizer by Jibola Adeleke in Bauchi where they picked up a 1-1 draw. Chinedu Udeagha had given Wikki Tourists the lead in the 39th minute. Kwara United are now unbeaten in their last four matches.

In the top of the table clash between Kano Pillars and Enugu Rangers, there was nothing to separate both teams as the tie ended in a 1-1 draw. Rangers had taken an early lead in the 9th minute through Ernest Governor but Pillars equalized through Auwalu Ali Malam. Pillars are now 2nd on the table while Rangers are 3rd.

Nasarawa United are back into the top five after beating Lobi Stars 1-0 at the Lafia City Stadium. The all-important goal was scored by Ikenna Offor in the 49th minute.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United returned to winning ways after a 2-0 win over Jigawa Golden Stars. Goals in either half from Godwin Aguda and Emotan Cletus ensured that Rivers United won their 1st win in four matches.

Plateau United continued their good run of form at home with a 3-1 win over MFM FC at the New Jos Stadium. A second-half brace from Mohammed Zulkilful and a late goal from Daniel Itodo ensured that Plateau United remained unbeaten in their last four league matches. Adeyinka Najeem scored the consolation goal for MFM FC.

In Owerri, Heartland FC came from two goals down to draw Abia Warriors 2-2 in the Oriental Derby. Godwin Obaje scored two early goals in the 7th and 17th minute to give the Warriors the lead but goals from Pascal Eze (45th minute) and Samuel Nnosiri (64th-minute penalty) rescued a point for the Naze Millionaires in what was an exciting Oriental Derby.

Adamawa United extended their unbeaten run to three after beating Dakkada FC 2-0 to revive its hopes of avoiding relegation. Aboubakar Idris and Surajo Hassan scored the goals for Adamawa United who are now seven points from safety.

In the last game of the day, Katsina United and Sunshine Stars played out a 0-0 draw.

Matchday 14 concludes tomorrow in Ozoro, as Warri Wolves will host Akwa United.

