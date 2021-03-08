NPFL: Adamawa Utd edges Dakkada 2-0 to continue impressive form

Kindly Share This Story:

Adamawa United impressive run of form continues with a convincing victory against a stubborn Uyo-based Dakkada FC courtesy of goals from Idris Abubakar and substitute Surajo Hassan in either half of the encounter.

Both teams came into the MatchDay 14 fixture of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with an impressive run of form having won two of their respective home NPFL games.

Adamawa United won home against Lobi Stars and drew goalless at Sunshine Stars while the Dakkada came from behind twice to beat Kano Pillars 3-2 and Wikki Tourists 2-1.

From the kick-off at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe, Sunday evening, both sides restricted each other from producing meaningful attack in the final third until the half-hour mark when the captain of the home side, Idris Abubakar opened the scoring from a rebound inside the box.

Emmanuel Ibekwe had seen his close-range drive blocked by Dakkada goalkeeper Olawale Oramade before the rebound fell kindly for the host’s playmaker who reacted the quickest to volley home for the opener.

Dakkada’s forward Kokoete Udo almost levelled the scores before the break, but his effort went just wide from the edge of the box.

In-form keeper of the hosts, Friday Achimugu who has recorded two clean sheets in the previous two matches of the Yola based club, was forced to make an incredible block to deny Christian Ekong in a one-on-one situation inside the box. It was the best chance at goal for Dakkada.

Eight minutes after coming from the bench, Surajo Hassan beautifully smashed beneath Olawale Oramade in the centre of a beautiful assist from another second-half substitute, Sadiq Lawan in the 87th minute.

The result ensured Adamawa has now gone three matches unbeaten for the first time since their promotion to the NPFL in 2019.

Dakkada returns to Uyo to host Katsina United while Adamawa United will travel to Enugu for a date with Rangers International for their respective matchday 15 fixtures on Sunday 14th March 2021.

