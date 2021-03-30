Breaking News
No reason given yet as Wike sacks environment commissioner

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has sacked Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, with no reason given yet for the action.

The commissioner was said to be addressing the media on the soot and sundry environmental challenges ravaging the state when the news of his sack hit him.

In the sack statement released by Kelvin Ediri, Media Assistant to the Governor, Wike, “Directed the sacked Commissioner to submit all Government Documents and Property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment.”

